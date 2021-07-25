Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,867,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

