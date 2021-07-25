Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,465 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $38,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sun Communities by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $188.20 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $189.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.30.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Several research firms have commented on SUI. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

