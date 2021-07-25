Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $12.17

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $10.61. Studio City International shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.94.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

