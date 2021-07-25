Strong (STRONG) Market Capitalization Tops $32.58 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Strong coin can now be bought for $235.63 or 0.00694829 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $32.58 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00120910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00142101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.77 or 1.00054592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.74 or 0.00880918 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.