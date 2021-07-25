Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €99.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €99.00 ($116.47) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.12 ($94.26).

Shares of SAX opened at €67.50 ($79.41) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €56.85 ($66.88) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

