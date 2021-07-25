Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,249 shares of company stock worth $340,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ONEM shares. reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.30. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

