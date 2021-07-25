Stifel Financial Corp Invests $485,000 in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of MD opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

