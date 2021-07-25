Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $13.77 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCS. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

