SThree (LON:STEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $479.50

Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 479.50 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.25), with a volume of 38072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477 ($6.23).

STEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 450.18. The stock has a market cap of £646.59 million and a PE ratio of 38.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

