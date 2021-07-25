Stephens Cuts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $75.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after acquiring an additional 417,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,886,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after purchasing an additional 563,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

