Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

Stelco stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

