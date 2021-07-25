Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MITO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.