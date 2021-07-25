State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.13.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.