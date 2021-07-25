State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 29,175 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,175 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $22,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

