State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,426 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $20,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $242.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.38.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

