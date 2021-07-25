State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Syneos Health by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after buying an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock worth $549,198,070 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $92.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

