State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $21.51 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Life Financial worth $21,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

SLF opened at $50.83 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.