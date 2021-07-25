State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of RH worth $20,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE:RH opened at $685.00 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $277.02 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.39. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.