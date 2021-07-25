Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

SBLK stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.