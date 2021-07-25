Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

