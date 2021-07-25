Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.33 ($80.39).

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

STM opened at €65.50 ($77.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 43.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is €68.44. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a fifty-two week high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

