SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) PT Set at $20.50 by UBS Group

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) received a $20.50 price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.61. SSE has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

