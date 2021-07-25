Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 16,254 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 31.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,254 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC opened at $196.93 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $202.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

