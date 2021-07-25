Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

BMBL stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. lowered their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

