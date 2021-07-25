Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $5.56 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $414.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $276.39 and a twelve month high of $415.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.