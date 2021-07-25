Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 486.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,591 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Perrigo worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

PRGO stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.