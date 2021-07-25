Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1,042.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,078 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 643.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,828,000 after buying an additional 236,159 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,245,000 after buying an additional 525,114 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,537.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,118,000 after buying an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,380,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $196.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $197.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.