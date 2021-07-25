Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

