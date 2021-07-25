Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems is currently focusing on executing its supply-chain strategy and improving productivity. Additionally, it strives to become more innovative by investing in technology and automation. These investments will be aimed at reducing costs and also allow it to meet increasing production rates on many of its programs. Defense aerospace market offers immense growth opportunities ahead for this stock. Spirit AeroSystems also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty for Spirit AeroSystems, with Spirit AeroSystems witnessing poor quarterly delivery figures that might hurt its operational results, over the near future. Also, the fact that the Boeing 737 MAX jets are still being produced at lower rates is going to affect Spirit AeroSystems.”

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

SPR stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256,914 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.