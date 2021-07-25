Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) vs. Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Financial Survey

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spectral Medical and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00

Motus GI has a consensus target price of $2.26, indicating a potential upside of 141.93%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectral Medical and Motus GI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.57 million 47.54 -$6.79 million N/A N/A Motus GI $100,000.00 437.49 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.56

Spectral Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -328.22% -920.56% -75.13% Motus GI -14,376.86% -82.42% -42.82%

Summary

Motus GI beats Spectral Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops platform for renal replacement therapy. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

