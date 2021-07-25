SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222,341 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,565,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $126.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

