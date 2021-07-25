SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.81 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

