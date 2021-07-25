South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Gap Down to $73.42

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $73.42, but opened at $71.11. South State shares last traded at $68.67, with a volume of 3,564 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.56.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of South State by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,936,000 after purchasing an additional 119,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

