South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $23.50 on Thursday. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $423.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.44.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.