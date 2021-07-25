Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50 to $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.59. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.