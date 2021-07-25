Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Shares of SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,319,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Snap by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Snap by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

