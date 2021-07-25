Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $78.67 and last traded at $77.25, with a volume of 860507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

