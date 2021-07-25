SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365,396 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $6.91 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

