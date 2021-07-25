SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,807 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.71% of SM Energy worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

SM Energy stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

