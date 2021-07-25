Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $3,438,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $93.57 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.67.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

