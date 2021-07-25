Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sleep Number were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

SNBR stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.67.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

