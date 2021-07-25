Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.31

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.31 and traded as low as C$27.70. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$27.73, with a volume of 104,511 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.31.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.3399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

