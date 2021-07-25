SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Trading Down 0.6%

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 435 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.68). Approximately 56,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 111,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 437.50 ($5.72).

The stock has a market cap of £672.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

