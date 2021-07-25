SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SLG opened at $74.10 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

