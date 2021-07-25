Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $63.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

