SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $185.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.90.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $177.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.60. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

