Simon Hayes Buys 7,347 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Simon Hayes bought 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 908 ($11.86) per share, for a total transaction of £66,710.76 ($87,158.04).

LON FGT opened at GBX 916 ($11.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 774 ($10.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 921 ($12.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 903.10.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

