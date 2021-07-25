Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong Sells 10,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$59,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,310.33.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$30,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$116,700.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$15,560.00.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$6.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

SVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.60.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.