Silver Point Capital L.P. Takes $26.52 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,520,000. Vistra makes up approximately 2.7% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 0.31% of Vistra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Vistra by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VST traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. 2,679,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.