SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SigmaTron International stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.26. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SigmaTron International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SigmaTron International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

